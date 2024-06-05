Sewald earned the save Tuesday against the Giants. He plunked a batter but struck out two and did not allow a hit in the ninth inning.

Sewald was presented with a save opportunity after Mike Yastrzemski made it a three-run ballgame with his home run in the eighth. He began by hitting Thairo Estrada but faced no threat after that. He has not given up a run since his first appearance of the season and has allowed just three hits total while converting all six save chances. For the year, the 34-year-old boasts an 0.96 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB in 9.1 innings.