The Guardians signed Sewald to a one-year, $6 million contract with a $10 million mutual option for 2026 on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

He'll get a $1 million buyout if the mutual option isn't exercised, bringing the total guarantee to $7 million. Sewald missed some time with injury and lost his closer job with the Diamondbacks in 2024, ultimately finishing with a 4.31 ERA and 43:10 K:BB over 39.2 innings. However, from 2021 to 2023 he held a 2.95 ERA and had a 33.9 percent strikeout rate. Sewald will help set up for Emmanuel Clase in Cleveland.