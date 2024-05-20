Sewald secured the save Sunday against the Tigers after working a perfect ninth inning. He struck out one.
Sewald needed just 10 pitches to get the job done and picked up a strikeout against Spencer Torkelson in the process. He's now converted all three of his save chances on the year and has tossed four straight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit since giving up a run in his season debut May 7.
