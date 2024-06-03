Paul Sewald picked up the save Sunday against the Mets, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Sewald has been nigh unhittable lately, allowing just one baserunner over his past six appearances. The 34-year-old veteran has not allowed an earned run since his season debut back on May 7 and he is now a perfect five-for-five in save opportunities with a microscopic 1.08 ERA and 0.48 WHIP in 8.1 innings.