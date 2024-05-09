Sewald earned the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Reds, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

After allowing a home run to Tyler Stephenson in his season debut, Sewald looked much better in his first save chance Thursday, striking out Will Benson and Stephenson to close out the one-run victory. The 33-year-old Sewald is expected to step back in as Arizona's primary closer after missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury. He recorded 34 saves last year while pitching to a 3.12 ERA in 60.2 innings between Arizona and Seattle.