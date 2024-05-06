Sewald (oblique) said Sunday that he responded well to Saturday's inning of work in an extended spring training game, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "I haven't felt anything in 10 days now," Sewald said.

Following the encouraging news, Sewald plans to travel with the team to Cincinnati, where he could be activated for Tuesday's series opener against the Reds. He opened the season on the injured list and paused rehab is rehab after an appearance April 23. He downplayed the pause and was reticent to call it a setback; instead, Sewald chalked it up to panic and wanted a re-imaging to ease his mind. The reliever had never been on the injured list during his MLB career and didn't know what to expect.