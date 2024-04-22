Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Sewald (oblique) will pitch Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sewald sustained a Grade 2 left oblique strain late in spring training, and he started the season on the 15-day IL. He's set to make the next step in his rehab progress when he begins his rehab assignment Tuesday. Sewald will likely need multiple rehab outings before he makes his way back to the majors. Kevin Ginkel has done a fine job filling in as the Diamondbacks' closer, but Sewald should eventually get his old job back.