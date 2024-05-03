Diamondbacks manager Torrey Lovullo said Friday that Sewald (oblique) is expected back Tuesday for Arizona's road trip, John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Sewald's rehab program was paused after the right-hander experienced soreness from his appearance with Triple-A Reno earlier this week. He returned to action with a bullpen session Wednesday, and the right-hander is slated to pitch in an extended game Saturday, per Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com. If all goes well, Sewald could be back with the team as soon as Tuesday in Cincinnati. Sewald registered 34 saves last season, posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 60.2 innings with Arizona and Seattle.