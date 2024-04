Sewald (oblique) will have his rehab slowed a bit due to soreness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Sewald felt some soreness following a rehab appearance with Triple-A Reno earlier this week. He had been scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday, but that has been scrapped. While it does not seem to be a major setback for the reliever, Sewald no longer appears poised to return soon. Kevin Ginkel will continue to serve as the Diamondbacks' closer while Sewald recovers.