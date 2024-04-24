Sewald (oblique) is meeting with the Diamondbacks' medical team to determine whether he needs another rehab appearance or is ready to be activated, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sewald allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in his first rehab outing at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. It sounds like that could be the only rehab appearance he'll need, with manager Torey Lovullo saying Wednesday that Sewald is "getting extremely close." It's also possible the club will ask the veteran reliever to make one more rehab appearance before rejoining them when they return home Monday. Either way, the Diamondbacks should be getting their closer back soon. Sewald has been out all season with a strained left oblique.