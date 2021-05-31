Arizona pitching coach Matt Herges thinks Frankoff may have been tipping pitches in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Frankoff was tagged for seven runs on seven hits and four walks Saturday, but Herges wasn't ready to blame the entire outing pitch-tipping. "I think with his change-up sometimes it's a different look (compared to his other pitches)," Herges said. "But he's working hard to figure it out. He's becoming more inconsistent with it, which is a good sign." Frankoff is next slated to pitch Thursday on the road against the Brewers.