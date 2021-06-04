Frankoff hit the 10-day injured list with right forearm soreness Friday.
Frankoff has struggled to a 9.20 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings this season, but it's unclear if those struggles are injury-related. Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
