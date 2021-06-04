Frankoff pitched the eighth inning of Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers, giving up a run on three hits in the 17-pitch appearance.

Frankoff had worked as a starter for Arizona in each of his last three outings, but after posting a 9.22 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across those games, manager Torey Lovullo has at least temporarily chosen to remove him from the rotation. Arizona currently has four starters (Zac Gallen, Madison Bumgarner, Taylor Widener and Luke Weaver) on the injured list, but due to a pair of upcoming off days, the team will be able to get by with a streamlined four-man rotation until at least mid-June. Expect Frankoff to continue working in a low-leverage relief role for the time being.