Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned down to minors
Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old needs some rest after pitching on back-to-back days, and the Diamondbacks need all the fresh arms they can get with T.J. McFarland starting the series finale. Bracho pitched reasonably well during his latest stint with the big club, but a more prominent role upon his return in September seems unlikely.
