Cecconi (wrist) has made two starts for High-A Hillsboro, giving up a run on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 7.2 innings.

Cecconi's professional debut was delayed slightly after he suffered a minor injury to his non-throwing wrist during minor-league spring training, but he was cleared to join the Hillsboro rotation in mid-May. The 21-year-old has looked good through his first two turns in the rotation, holding opposing hitters to a lowly .125 average thus far.