Cecconi (1-0) earned the win after he pitched six innings, allowing two runs on two hits while hitting a batter and striking out three in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Cecconi was called up from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's contest, securing his first career major-league win. The 24-year-old tossed 4.2 no-hit innings before Thairo Estrada notched a single and Mike Yastrzemski launched a two-run homer, accounting for all the damage on Cecconi's line. Cecconi may be asked to remain in Arizona's rotation for the time being with Merrill Kelly (shoulder) uncertain moving forward and if he gets another turn in the rotation, he tentatively lines up to pitch Saturday on the road versus Seattle.