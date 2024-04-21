The Diamondbacks recalled Cecconi from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, and he will start against the Giants.

Cecconi was unable to make the big-league roster out of spring training. He had a good outing in his last start with Reno on April 16, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six frames. Cecconi appeared in seven games for the Diamondbacks last season and posted a 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB over 27 innings. To make room for Cecconi, the Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Justin Martinez to Triple-A Reno. Cecconi will be thrown right into the fire, as he will start Sunday for Merrill Kelly (undisclosed).