Cecconi allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over 2.2 innings of relief in a 7-6 win over the Tigers in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

Cecconi was activated off the injured list earlier in the day, and his length was needed immediately after starter Logan Allen was chased in the third inning. Cecconi, who opened the season as a member of the Guardians' rotation, was bumped to the bullpen in early August prior to experiencing arm fatigue. He should be used in a long-relief role over the final month of the season.