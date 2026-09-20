Cecconi (5-7) was credited with Saturday's win over the Yankees, retiring the final six batters with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Starter Tanner Bibee was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning and Cleveland leading, 11-6. Two relievers combined for 2.1 scoreless innings (and three walks) before Cecconi entered to finish the final two frames. Apparently, because the two relievers that followed Bibee were deemed to be ineffective, the official scorer named Cecconi the winner based on his two perfect innings. Since coming off the injured list earlier this month, he's operated as a multi-inning reliever and has allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 10 innings (four appearances).