Cecconi (1-3) was charged with Tuesday's loss to the Reds. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Cecconi has been dynamite the first time through orders, when opponents are hitting .029 with a .084 OPS, but things go sideways after that. The second time through, Cecconi is allowing a .355 average and 1.283 OPS. He told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that Tuesday's outing brought the struggles into focus: "It's a mental thing," the right-hander said. Cecconi said when he starts to get hit, he focuses on locating the ball, which takes velocity off whichever type of pitch he's trying to execute. He vowed to use Tuesday as a lesson that he can take into his next start Monday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.