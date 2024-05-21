Cecconi (1-4) took the loss Monday versus the Dodgers, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings.

Cecconi was partially sheltered Monday by pitching behind opener Joe Mantiply to avoid the top of the Dodgers' order at the start of the game. That proved to be a wise choice, though it ultimately didn't pay off, as Freddie Freeman's grand slam in the third inning off Cecconi was the decisive hit of the game. This is the third time in four outings Cecconi has given up six runs, and the second time this year he's allowed multiple homers -- he also gave up solo shots to Enrique Hernandez and Will Smith. Cecconi has a 6.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 32.1 innings across six appearances (five starts). He's projected for a much easier home matchup versus the Marlins his next time out.