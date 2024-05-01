Cecconi will start Friday against the Padres instead of Saturday as previously scheduled, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander will take the mound a day earlier than expected with Zac Gallen still recovering from his hamstring injury. Cecconi has posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over 12 innings in his two-game stint in the major-league rotation.