Cecconi (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Padres, yielding six runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Cecconi cruised through the San Diego lineup once, retiring the first nine batters in order. However, he floundered in the fourth, allowing four runs, two walks and three extra base hits, including back-to-back homers to Fernando Tatis and Jake Cronenworth. Cecconi looks to bounce back in his next start, scheduled against Cincinnati on the road.