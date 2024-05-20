Cecconi is expected to operate as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Joe Mantiply in Monday's game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Two of the Dodgers' usual top three hitters bat from the left side (Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman), so manager Torey Lovullo will likely have the left-handed Mantiply work the first inning or two before turning the game over to the right-handed Cecconi. The arrangement should increase Cecconi's chances of qualifying for the win while perhaps helping him generate better results after he tagged for six earned runs in two of his previous three starts.