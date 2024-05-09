Cecconi did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Cecconi was sharp Thursday, blanking the Reds until Jeimer Candelario's solo home run in the fifth inning. It was a nice bounce-back outing from the 24-year-old right-hander after he gave up six runs in 4.1 innings in a loss to San Diego in his previous outing. Overall, Cecconi is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through his first four starts (21.2 innings). He figures to remain in the rotation while Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) are sidelined. Cecconi's currently in line for a home rematch with the Reds in his next outing.