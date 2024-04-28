Cecconi (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Cecconi stifled Seattle's lineup for most of the contest, retiring 11 of the first 12 batters he faced, with seven of those batters going down on strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander would still get tagged with the loss after allowing an RBI single in the fifth, though he's now gone six innings in each of his first two starts. He's only surrendered three runs over that stretch while posting an 11:1 K:BB.