The Diamondbacks optioned Cecconi to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

The right-hander followed an opener Monday against the Dodgers but still took the loss after he was tagged for six runs over five innings. Cecconi pitched well in his first two starts for the Diamondbacks in late April with just three runs allowed, but in four subsequent outings he has an 8.41 ERA and 11:7 K:BB, and he's given up seven homers during that stretch.