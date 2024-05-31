The Diamondbacks recalled Cecconi from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

With Zac Gallen (hamstring) headed for the 15-day injured list, Cecconi will come up from the minors in order to fill the open spot in Arizona's rotation. The 24-year-old righty has been inconsistent in the majors this season, giving up two runs or less three times but also allowing six earned runs during his other three outings. He threw seven shutout innings while striking out nine batters during his most recent start in the minors, but he remains an extremely risky fantasy option.