Cecconi allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out three batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Thursday.

Cecconi was again fine but not great in his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno to take Zac Gallen's (hamstring) place in the rotation. Cecconi has allowed four runs over nine innings across those two starts, and he's at a 5.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 41.1 innings over eight appearances (seven starts) this year. Gallen resumed throwing earlier in the week, but he's not eligible to return until next Friday, so Cecconi should be in line for a home start versus the Angels next week.