Cecconi (1-5) took the loss Wednesday versus the Angels, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and four strikeouts over three-plus innings. He did not walk a batter.

The lack of walks was about the only positive for Cecconi, who gave up a solo home run to Zach Neto and a three-run blast to Jo Adell in this lopsided loss. Cecconi has failed to complete five innings in each of his three starts in June, allowing 11 runs over 12 innings in that span. The right-hander is at a 6.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB through 44.1 innings over nine appearances (eight starts). Zac Gallen (hamstring) progressed to mound work Tuesday, but it's no guarantee at this point that Cecconi will remain in the rotation since he hasn't pitched well at the major-league level.