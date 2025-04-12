Cecconi (oblique) threw live batting practice Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Cecconi suffered a left oblique strain in mid-March, and he began throwing bullpen sessions at the beginning of April. Now that he's been cleared to face live hitters, he appears to be on the verge of starting up a minor-league rehab assignment, though the Guardians have yet to confirm such plans.
