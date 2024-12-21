Cecconi was traded from Arizona to the Guardians on Saturday in exchange for Josh Naylor, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cecconi appeared in 20 games for the Diamondbacks last season, with 13 of those outings coming as a starter. He put up poor numbers with a 6.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 18.9 percent strikeout rate over 77 innings, but his FIP was better at 5.02, and he ranked in the 92nd percentile leaguewide with a 5.0 percent walk rate. Cecconi could begin 2025 at the back end of Cleveland's rotation or continue to serve in a swingman role.