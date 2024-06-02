Cecconi did not factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Cecconi was recalled from Triple-A Reno after Zac Gallen (hamstring) was placed on the injured list and looked sharp despite posting a 8.41 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in four May appearances. His only blemish was a solo home run by Mark Vientos to lead off the fifth inning, but he was pulled at 71 pitches and unable to qualify for the win. On the season, Ceconni now owns a 5.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 37 innings and should remain in the rotation as long as Zac Gallen is on the shelf.