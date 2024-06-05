Cecconi is slated to start Thursday's game against the Padres at Petco Park, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While entering the rotation last Saturday as a replacement for Zac Gallen (hamstring), Cecconi took a no-decision in the Diamondbacks' 10-5 win over the Mets while striking out four over 4.2 innings of one-run ball. The performance was good enough to earn Cecconi at least one more turn through the rotation while the Diamondbacks wait for one of Gallen, Merrill Kelly (shoulder) or Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) to return from the injured list.