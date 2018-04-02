Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Outrighted to Triple-A

Tomas was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

As expected, no team wanted to claim Tomas, who has three years and $46 million left on his contract. Tomas could face a scenario close to that of fellow countryman Rusney Castillo, who flamed out at the major-league level but was paid far too much for another team to take a chance on him. Castillo was outrighted in mid-2016 and hasn't been close to returning to the big leagues since. Tomas is likely to suffer a similar fate, as his combination of terrible defense (-15.9 runs per 150 games according to UZR) and mediocre hitting (98 wRC+) isn't enough to earn him a major-league job.