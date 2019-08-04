Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Removed from 40-man roster
Tomas was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Tomas was optioned to Reno on Thursday after spending a week in the majors and now finds himself cast off the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old has a .305/.341/.603 slash line with 29 homers in 98 game at Triple-A.
