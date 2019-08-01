Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Sent back to minors

Tomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Tomas spent less than a week with the big club, going 0-for-6 with a trio of strikeouts in four appearances (one start) during that stretch. He'll return to Reno, where he owns a .305/.341/.603 slash line and 29 home runs in 98 games this season. This move frees up a spot on the active roster for Mike Leake, who was traded from the Mariners to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in exchange for Jose Caballero.

More News
Our Latest Stories