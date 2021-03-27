Tomas was released from his minor-league deal Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Tomas joined the Nationals as a non-roster invitee back in November but went on to hit just .233/.281/.233 in 20 spring games. He'll look to latch on elsewhere but will likely be stuck with another minor-league contract, as he's appeared in just four major-league games in the last three seasons.
