Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Showing improvement with groin injury

Tomas has yet to resume a rehab assignment, but has shown improvement in his recovery from a right groin strain over recent days, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports. "He's been in the batting cage, he's been hitting, he's been throwing and everything is trending in a very positive direction with Yasmany," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday.

The Diamondbacks still haven't provided a concrete timetable for Tomas' return, and it's not expected that one will come forth until he starts appearing in rehab games again. Tomas has been out since early June with the groin injury, and will likely be in store for a part-time role once he returns from the 10-day disabled list after the Diamondbacks acquired J.D. Martinez from the Tigers earlier this week to take over as their everyday right fielder.