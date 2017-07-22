Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Showing improvement with groin injury
Tomas has yet to resume a rehab assignment, but has shown improvement in his recovery from a right groin strain over recent days, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports. "He's been in the batting cage, he's been hitting, he's been throwing and everything is trending in a very positive direction with Yasmany," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday.
The Diamondbacks still haven't provided a concrete timetable for Tomas' return, and it's not expected that one will come forth until he starts appearing in rehab games again. Tomas has been out since early June with the groin injury, and will likely be in store for a part-time role once he returns from the 10-day disabled list after the Diamondbacks acquired J.D. Martinez from the Tigers earlier this week to take over as their everyday right fielder.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Now dealing with groin strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Pulled from Saturday rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Questionable for return before break•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Plays five innings for rookie-ball team Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Adds more activities to workout regimen•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...