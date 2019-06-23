Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Chased early
Godley (3-5) picked up the loss when he allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings to the Giants on Saturday.
After he was staked to a 3-0 first-inning lead, Godley gave it back with two runs allowed in the second and three more in the third. It was another rough start for the right-hander who has not found any sense of rhythm in 2019. With the Diamondbacks thin at starter, there aren't any good options for manager Torey Lovullo. As such, Godley is expected to lug a 6.82 ERA into Thursday's road game against San Francisco.
