Dillon Gee: Calls it quits
Gee announced his retirement from baseball Monday via his personal Instagram account.
Gee was reportedly pursuing opportunities to play overseas at the beginning of January, but he'll call it a career after evidently having a chance of heart. He last pitched in the big leagues in 2017 across stops with Minnesota and Texas, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 41 punchouts across 49.1 frames. Gee spent the first six seasons of his career with the Mets and will finish with a 4.09 ERA in 853.2 frames over eight years in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....