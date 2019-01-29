Gee announced his retirement from baseball Monday via his personal Instagram account.

Gee was reportedly pursuing opportunities to play overseas at the beginning of January, but he'll call it a career after evidently having a chance of heart. He last pitched in the big leagues in 2017 across stops with Minnesota and Texas, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 41 punchouts across 49.1 frames. Gee spent the first six seasons of his career with the Mets and will finish with a 4.09 ERA in 853.2 frames over eight years in the majors.

