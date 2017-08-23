Twins' Dillon Gee: Will start Saturday
Gee will remain in the starting rotation for the time being and start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins are currently hindered by a plethora of injuries to their starting pitchers, so they'll grant Gee another turn in the rotation. He allowed one run over six innings in his Monday start against the White Sox, but will receive a tougher test next time around as he's scheduled to square off against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday.
