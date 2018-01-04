Dillon Gee: Heads overseas
Gee signed a one-year deal with Japan's Chunichi Dragons on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Gee's contract will be between $1.5-to-2 million for this upcoming season, pending a physical. According to Rosenthal, Gee's plan is to re-establish himself as a starting pitcher, which he wasn't able to consistently demonstrate in 2017, and then return to the majors the following season. During 49.1 innings last year, the 31-year-old posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP while sporting a 41:15 K:BB during his time with the Twins and Rangers.
