Gee (1-0) allowed a single run on two hits while striking out four batters through six innings during Monday's win over the White Sox.

This was just the second start of the season for Gee (and his first with Minnesota), as he's mainly been used as a reliever this year. There's a chance that he sticks in the rotation for another turn, but expectations should remain in check since he hasn't been fully stretched out to pitch deep into games. He threw just 69 pitches Monday, after all.