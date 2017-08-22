Twins' Dillon Gee: Grabs first win of 2017
Gee (1-0) allowed a single run on two hits while striking out four batters through six innings during Monday's win over the White Sox.
This was just the second start of the season for Gee (and his first with Minnesota), as he's mainly been used as a reliever this year. There's a chance that he sticks in the rotation for another turn, but expectations should remain in check since he hasn't been fully stretched out to pitch deep into games. He threw just 69 pitches Monday, after all.
More News
-
Twins' Dillon Gee: Will start Monday•
-
Twins' Dillon Gee: Possible candidate for Monday start•
-
Twins' Dillon Gee: Records save, but could move to rotation•
-
Twins' Dillon Gee: Will work out of bullpen in near term•
-
Twins' Dillon Gee: Officially receives call-up•
-
Twins' Dillon Gee: Expecting call up Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....