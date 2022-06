De Jesus went 4-for6 with a home run, a triple, a double, four total RBI and four total runs for High-A Great Lakes against Wisconsin on Thursday.

De Jesus began the campaign with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga before being promoted to Great Lakes on May 31. Thursday marked his best game of the campaign, as his hits, runs and RBI tallies were season highs. De Jesus is slashing .269/.356/.462 with two homers and eight RBI in 59 plate appearances at the High-A level.