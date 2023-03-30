Vesia pitched in eight games for the Dodgers during Cactus League play, allowing five runs over six innings. He posted a 10:3 K:BB.

Vesia racked up plenty of strikeouts this spring, but his ERA took a hit as a result of him serving up two homers. The lefty didn't have that problem last season, as he gave up only two long balls across 54.1 frames. Vesia was a major weapon for the Dodgers in 2022 with a 2.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 79:24 K:BB while recording 16 holds and two saves. He could see high-leverage work again this season and may even get a few save chances given the team's decision to go with a closer committee, at least in the early part of the campaign.