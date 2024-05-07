Vesia earned a save against the Marlins on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

When Evan Phillips (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Sunday, there arose uncertainty about whom Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would turn to when the next save chance came up. The answer turned out to be Vesia, who has been arguably the team's best reliever (outside of Phillips) this season with a 1.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 17.1 innings. The southpaw handled the opportunity well, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches, nine of which were strikes. It's worth noting that the Marlins were due to send up two left-handed hitters among the first three batters in the frame (though both lefties were swapped for a righty pinch hitter), so that may have played into the Roberts' decision to call upon Vesia rather than a righty reliever. It's too early to assume that Vesia will be the primary closer while Phillips remains out, but he certainly appears to be in the mix for save chances along with Daniel Hudson and possibly Blake Treinen.