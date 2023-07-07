Vesia struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

It was clean work for Vesia in his return to the major-league roster after two weeks at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'd given up six runs (five earned) over 3.2 innings across his five appearances prior to getting sent down, but he was sharp in his return. Save chances are likely to be sparse for Vesia -- Evan Phillips had pitched three times between July 2-4, so he was likely getting a little extra rest. Brusdar Graterol picked up a hold in the eighth inning and Caleb Ferguson should also be in the mix for saves, which will likely keep Vesia in a middle-relief role. He has a 7.20 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 20 innings this season while adding three holds and an 0-4 record.