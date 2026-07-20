Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Nearly notches immaculate frame

Vesia struck out all three batters he faced on 10 pitches in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Vesia entered in the seventh inning and got the job done emphatically, striking out Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger -- all of whom have been in at least one All-Star Game -- on 10 pitches. Five of the lefty reliever's 10 strikes were whiffs, and the only ball he threw was on an 0-2 slider to Goldschmidt. Vesia has been dominant despite a touch of wildness over his past 16 appearances, posting a 0.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 12 innings during that span. He's been Los Angeles' top setup man this year, leading the club with 16 holds while adding three saves, one win, a 2.14 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and a 48:22 K:BB with no homers allowed across 33.2 frames spanning 44 outings.