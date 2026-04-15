Vesia struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning against the Mets on Tuesday to earn a save.

With the Dodgers up one run heading into the ninth inning, it was Vesia -- rather than Edwin Diaz -- who was summoned to close out the game. Vesia more than lived up to the role, needing just 10 pitches to strike out all three batters he faced. It was the lefty's second save of the campaign, with his other coming in an appearance during which he faced only one batter. Vesia clearly has manager Dave Roberts' trust in high-leverage situations and has yet to give up a run through 7.1 frames spanning eight outings this season. With that said, Diaz is likely to get the vast majority of the Dodgers' save chances over the course of the campaign. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Diaz was unavailable Tuesday after throwing a bullpen session during the afternoon.